Doctors, nurses at Gampola hospital quarantined

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 80 staff members of the Gampola Teaching hospital have been placed in isolation after a doctor tested positive for Covid -19 this week.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the doctor’s wife employed at the Karapitiya Teaching hospital in Galle had initially tested positive.

The doctor had thereafter undergone a rapid antigen test following which he was detected with the virus on Sunday (06).

Balasuriya said however, the doctor had violated the quarantine law and had held farewell parties in multiple locations to mark the end of his internship at the Gampola hospital prior to his detection.

The doctor had held two farewell parties at the Gampola hospital, one in his hometown in Akkaraipattu, and one in Kandy for his medical batch mates.

As a result, 50 doctors, 19 nurses and 19 junior staff members from the Gampola Teaching hospital have been placed in quarantine.

Balasuriya said contact tracing is underway to identify those who attended the parties in Kandy and Akkaraipattu, and other first contacts of the infected doctor. (Colombo Gazette)