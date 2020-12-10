Coronavirus detections in Sri Lanka crosses the 30,000 mark

Coronavirus detections in Sri Lanka crossed the 30,000 mark today, officials said.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 said that 30,074 coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka so far this year.

Of them 21,799 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

As of yesterday (Wednesday) a total of 8,131 patients are receiving treatment in hospital.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 said that 697 patients were detected in Sri Lanka yesterday.

Of them, 357 people are from Colombo, 219 from Gampaha and 38 from Kandy.