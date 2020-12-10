Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 146

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 146 today.

The Government Information Department said that two more coronavirus deaths were reported today.

Of the latest victims, one was a 66-year-old female from Colombo 02. She was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo General Hospital.

She died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The second victim is a 54-year-old woman from Weligama, She had arrived from

Dubai and was transferred from a quarantine centre to the Homagama Base Hospital.

She died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)