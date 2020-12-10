Cop attached to Kattankudy Police murdered

A policeman attached to the Kattankudy Police was murdered last night, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the policeman was killed in Akkaraipattu.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the 35-year-old policeman was killed by a relative.

He had been killed while he was not on official duty in Akkaraipattu.

A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Akkaraipattu Police over the incident.

The Akkaraipattu Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)