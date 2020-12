The budget for 2021 was passed in Parliament today with amendments.

The budget was passed during the third and final reading today.

The budget was passed with 151 members of Parliament voting for and 54 against it.

The vote had to be taken manually as there was a malfunction in the electronic voting system.

A group of opposition members voted in support of the budget.

The Second Reading of the 2021 budget was passed last month with 151 MPs voting for and 52 against it. (Colombo Gazette)