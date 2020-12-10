BondWithHutch TikTok COVID safety challenge racks up record 3 million views in 7 days

HUTCH, Sri Lanka’s preferred choice for mobile broadband services has successfully leveraged the TikTok platform to engage the country’s youth on critical pandemic safety measures.

Hutch used the popular “Challenge” feature in TikTok to pioneer this innovative campaign with the objective of mitigating the spread of COVID19, tagged #BondWithHutch. Held with the participation of a cohort of vibrant influencers, the campaign was a timely reminder to the public of the importance of following health guidelines to prevent COVID19 spread.

Hutch TikTok challenge quickly went viral resulting in many TikTok users simulating the #BondWithHutch song in their TikTok videos. It took only a record two days for #BondWithHutch challenge to reach 1 million views, becoming Sri Lanka’s fastest brand campaign to achieve that milestone. In fact, views have now ballooned to another record 3 million in a week with the campaign achieving more than 500+ User-generated content.

#BondWithHutch song was exclusively created for this TikTok challenge, which carries a meaningful message about playing one’s role as a responsible citizen by following health guidelines (such as wearing masks, washing hands and keeping the 1-meter distance).

Commenting on the #BondWithHutch challenge, Chief Marketing Officer of HUTCH, Ramzeena Morseth Lye said: “With this special campaign, Hutch wanted to make a difference in how to get especially the youth, to take responsibility for their own safety and act on it. We are pleased that we have not only been successful in taking the COVID safety message to the public, but were also able to bring smiles to people who are essentially stuck at home.”

The #BondWithHutch challenge was further intensified with the fantastic support of Hutch’s new brand ambassador, Gayathri Shan and popular artists/actresses such as Shanudrie Priyasad, Dinakshie Priyasad, Oshadi Himasha, Tanasha Hatharasinghe, Dilki Uresha, popular media personalities such as Sachni Nipunsala, Danu Innasithamby and Social media stars such as Ramod Malaka, Aadil Osman, Dedunu Akarshanee, Shiny Nethicumara and Kavya Eriyagama.

They freely extended the #BondWithHutch challenge with their own unique TikTok videos packing them with insightful safety messages. The participants were in full praise of this innovative challenge that had an easily memorable tune. It was also an opportunity for the youth to easily showcase their creative talents for a nation-wide COVID awareness campaign.

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, the local subsidiary of Hong Kong based CK Hutchison Holdings Limited has emerged as a ‘force to reckon’ among other mobile network operators in Sri Lanka. Post the acquisition of Etisalat in 2019, HUTCH mobile network grew rapidly and now it serves both 078 and 072 subscribers. HUTCH’s groundbreaking 4G expansion was a watershed moment that propelled to become a leading 4G player. The expansion enabled HUTCH to provide a “Bigger and Better” service catering to the network needs of people from every corner of the island.