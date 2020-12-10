All inmates killed in Mahara Prison riot identified

The bodies of all eleven (11) inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot have been identified, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the bodies of the inmates killed in the riot that took place on 29 November were placed at the mortuary of the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.

Three bodies were initially identified after the incident, following which four bodies were identified, and then seven bodies were identified yesterday (09).

DIG Ajith Rohana said the remaining four bodies were identified by relatives today.

The deceased are reported to be residents of Minuwangoda, Biyagama, Ja-Ela, Enderamulla, Weliweriya, Anguruwathota, Wattala, Kelaniya, and Sapugaskantha.

The Police Spokesman said all eleven inmates, who were addicted to narcotics, were arrested and convicted for drug-related offences.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said a 05- member team consisting of four specialist Judicial Medical Officers and one firearms expert, will conduct the postmortem on the orders of the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

He added that the Criminal Investigations Department is continuing its investigations into the Mahara Prison riot. (Colombo Gazette)