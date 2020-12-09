The Joy of Gifting – Daraz Grand Christmas Sale!

If you missed out on their 11.11 sale in November, have no fear. December brings the Daraz Grand Christmas Sale! All kinds of presents for you and your loved ones this Christmas, thanks to Daraz.

Starting from the 12th of December till the 18th of December, get up to 80% off with over 3 million products on sale. 2 million worth of discount vouchers coupled with Mega deals on electronics, fashion, lifestyle and groceries with the lowest prices in town, Daraz caters to your every need this season.

Play the secret Santa game and stand a chance to win amazing gifts for one rupee only. By adding selected products to your cart, you even stand a chance to win a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. Use the Daraz gaming portal to engage in a fun and exciting Christmas shopping experience, and users who have won points and vouchers can redeem them on their purchases. Take part in the Inter Daraz PUBG tournament, play along with other Daraz venture players from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal and stand a chance to win exciting giveaways. Join the treasure hunt, buy hidden products for Rs. 200, and win Rs. 2,000 worth Daraz vouchers.

DarazMall brings you over 450 trusted brands with 100 % genuine products and a 14-day return policy. Exciting offers including a flat Rs. 25,000 off on the new iPhone 12, up to 20% OFF on Samsung mobile phones, up to 70 % off on TV, home theatre systems, refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines with bundle offers worth 1 million from Browns are available at your fingertips.

Need a new look for this season? By shopping for over Rs.3500, you stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 worth of products from Signature, Miika, Jump clothing and Club House Vivaldi.

Preparing for all the food you’ll be eating this Christmas? Daraz has got you covered. The first 3 customers who buy a personal power plate will get a Weslo G3.9 treadmill worth Rs 87,900 for free.

By paying your electricity bill through “Daraz Easy bills”, you can get an extra 10% off on your total bill. In addition, Daraz has partnered up with leading banks such as BOC, Commercial bank, Sampath bank, HSBC, HNB, Seylan, NDB, Peoples bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Sanasa Development Bank and Union Bank offering a further 10 % off and up to 60 months 0% instalment plans on credit cards. Furthermore, Mastercard is offering 12 % off on all credit & debit cards (T&C applied).

Co-sponsored by Samsung, Unilever, Brown and Company PLC, Huawei, Vantage and Reckitt Benckiser there are so many jaw-dropping deals catered to your needs.

Brands partnering with Daraz are Oppo, GoPro, Lenovo, Laksela trade centre, Laveena Sarees, Marvel Marketing, Anchor Pedia Pro, Nestle,Munchee, Asus, Quantum Fitness, Remax, REVLON, Signature, Maliban, Coca Cola, The Concept Store, Yamaha Music Centre, Arpico, Avirate,Cable & things, Celcius, Hasbro, Hemas ,Iris garden, Demak, Miika, SawyCare, Vtec home and SKMEI.

Ready to bring Christmas to your doorstep?

Click here: https://click.daraz.lk/e/_eDL3c