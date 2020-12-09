Sumanthiran questions Justice Minister on Hejaaz case

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran today questioned Justice Minister Ali Sabry on the arrest and detention of lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah.

Speaking in Parliament today, Sumanthiran insisted that if there is evidence to prove the allegations against Hizbullah it should be made public.

However, he said that even after eight months there is no evidence but Hizbullah remains in detention.

He noted that the Police had also seized files pertaining to cases Hizbullah had appeared in.

Hizbullah was being investigated for allegedly “aiding and abetting” one of the bombers who carried out the attacks on churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday in 2019 and for engaging in activities deemed “detrimental to religious harmony among communities”.

Sumanthiran said that Hizbullah has not been given access to a lawyer and that his wife had also just given birth.

The MP said that he was raising Hizbullah’s case as he is a lawyer and if a lawyer is treated this way then one cannot expect others to be treated any better.

Sumanthiran also questioned the failure by the authorities to ensure justice in a number of emblematic cases. (Colombo Gazette)