Shani’s bail application dismissed

The Gampaha High Court today dismissed the bail application filed by former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July on charges of fabricating evidence in connection to a case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Gunawardena was arrested over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha in 2014. Abeysekera was accused of staging the incident with the assistance of a Police Sub-Inspector in order to frame former DIG Gunawardena.

Abeysekara was continuously further remanded over the last couple of months and was placed at the Mahara Prison.

In November, it was later reported that Abeysekara had contracted the coronavirus and was transferred to the Galella Covid treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekara was later transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital. (Colombo Gazette)