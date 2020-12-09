Police deny claims IGP placed in isolation

The Police have refuted media reports claiming that Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has been placed in self-isolation.

They further refuted media reports stating that nearly 150 officers from the Police Headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19.

A local newspaper reported today that IGP C.D. Wickramaratne has been placed in self-isolation since Monday (07) after his driver had tested positive.

The report further said that three other officers from the IGP’s office at the Police Headquarters have also been placed in self-isolation since Monday.

The IGP is reported to have not attended the National Security Council meeting held with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (08), according to the local newspaper.

Refuting the news report, the Police Media Unit told Colombo Gazette that the report was false and the IGP was engaged in his duties at present.

Meanwhile, another local newspaper had reported that 150 officers from the Police Headquarters had contracted the coronavirus.

Commenting on the report, Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the news report was false.

He further said that as per Police statistics only three officers attached to the Police Headquarters have tested positive as of today.

Over 1500 Police officers are reported to have contracted the coronavirus since the second outbreak in October. (Colombo Gazette)