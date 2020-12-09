Police Chief in self-isolation after driver tests positive

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana Wickramaratne has been placed in self-isolation, the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said.

The Association’s Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the IGP was placed in self-isolation since Monday (07).

He along with a team of Police officers attached to his office were isolated after the IGP’s driver had tested positive for COVID-19, Balasuriya said.

A local newspaper had reported this morning that IGP Wickramaratne had been placed in self-isolation.

However, earlier today, when inquired by Colombo Gazette the Police Media Unit denied the news report, stating that it was false.

The Police Media Unit further said at the time that the IGP was engaged in his duties.

Meanwhile, the Police also refuted a report published by another local newspaper claiming that nearly 150 officers from the Police Headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Commenting on the report, Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the news report was false.

He further said that as per Police statistics only three officers attached to the Police Headquarters have tested positive as of today.

Over 1500 Police officers are reported to have contracted the coronavirus since the second outbreak in October. (Colombo Gazette)