Officials said that 526 coronavirus patients were detected in Colombo.

A total of 797 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka during the same period, of which 526 patients were from Colombo, 97 in Gampaha and 53 in Kalutara. (Await more details) (Colombo Gazette)