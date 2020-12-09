Official Languages Commission investigates Mandarin notice board in Mount Lavinia

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Official Languages Commission has commenced an investigation into a notice board placed at the Mount Lavinia railway station which is in Mandarin (Chinese).

The Commission’s Assistant Director Sivapragashan Mathivanan told Colombo Gazette that the investigation has been launched based on a complaint received in this regard.

He said the Railway Department has been requested to investigate and submit a report on the matter.

Mathivanan pointed out that displaying a notice board using the language of another country was a violation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The Constitution clearly states that name boards can only be displayed in Sinhala or Tamil, which are the national languages of Sri Lanka, or English which is considered as an alternative language.

Sri Lanka Railways General Manager Dilantha Fernando earlier informed Colombo Gazette that and investigation has been launched into the notice board displayed at the Mount Lavinia railway Station.

Fernando said that the notice board had been installed before he became General Manager.

He said that he has launched an investigation to gather details on who was responsible for the installation of the board.

Fernando further said that following the investigation steps will be taken to remove the board if there is such a requirement. (Colombo Gazette)