Navy promotes 1795 sailors

Over 1790 Sri Lanka Navy personnel were promoted to their next rank today.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Colombo Gazette that from among the 1795 officers promoted today, 66 were commissioned Naval officers.

He further said apart from the Commissioned officers, another 1729 Naval personnel of other ranks were also promoted.

Captain de Silva said the Naval officers were promoted to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, which was commemorated today. (Colombo Gazette)