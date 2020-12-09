Justice Minister briefs Parliament on moves to arrest Mahendran

Sri Lanka and Singapore are engaged in discussions on the extradition of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Justice Minister Ali Sabry informed Parliament today.

The Sri Lankan Government has sought the extradition of Mahendran from Singapore to be investigated over the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

Responding to inquiries made by various members of Parliament, Minister Sabry said that discussions are underway between the Attorney Generals of both countries in this regard.

He further said the AG of Singapore had sought certain clarifications from AG Dappula de Livera on the extradition request.

Discussions are underway to ascertain whether the indictment filed against Arjuna Mahendran falls within the first schedule of the extradition treaty between the two countries.

The Justice Minister said that Attorney General Dappula de Livera will continue to make representations to his Singaporean counterpart in this regard.

The document submitted by AG Dappula de Livera with regard to the progress of the investigations on the Central Bank Bond Scam was tabled in Parliament by Minister Ali Sabry today.

The Justice Minister informed Parliament that the document was prepared after he wrote to the AG and sought clarification on the current progress on the investigations.

The AG’s document comprises of the background on the 2015 Central Bank Bond scam, instructions to the Criminal Investigations Department, proceedings at the Fort Magistrate’s Court, indictments filed at the Permanent High Court at Bar, its representations and position, and writ application filed challenging the case.

Minister Ali Sabry further said the document also includes the extradition request on Arjuna Mahendran, and the court proceedings on the cases filed against former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Perpetual Treasuries Limited, and the Central Bank bond procedure in 2015.

He assured Parliament that the investigations will not be concluded until the last man held responsible for the 2015 Central Bank Bond Scam is brought before Courts. (Colombo Gazette)