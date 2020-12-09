India says development cooperation partnership with Sri Lanka highly successful

India says its development cooperation partnership with Sri Lanka is highly successful.

Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob undertook a two- day visit to Mannar and Jaffna from 7 to 8 December 2020.

During the visit, he inspected the progress at the ongoing construction of Indian project for construction of 144 transit houses for pilgrims at the Mannar Madu Church and at the upgradation of the historic Thirukeeteshwaram Temple.

An MoU for the construction of transit houses at the Mannar Madu Church was signed in August 2020 and is projected to be completed by September 2021 with an expected cost of SLR 290 million.

At the Thirukeeteshwaram Temple, Government of India has completed restoration of the mahamandapam and other works at a total cost of more than SLR 320 million.

“These two projects are an important part of the continuing and highly successful development cooperation partnership between India and Sri Lanka,” the Indian High Commission said today.

On 7 December, Deputy High Commissioner Jacob also called on the Most Rev. Bishop of Mannar, Dr. Emmanuel Fernando and exchanged views on the potential for development cooperation in the Mannar region.

The following day (8 December 2020), Deputy High Commissioner participated in the grand opening ceremony of the 100 MW wind power project at Thambapawani in Mannar.

This project, the first of its kind in Mannar, was dedicated to Sri Lanka by Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa and involved the participation of Indian executives and workers in the implementing agencies. (Colombo Gazette)