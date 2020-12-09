Guidelines issued for public during festive season

Guidelines have been issued for the public to follow during the festive season.

Director General of Health Asela Gunawardena issued the guidelines and urged the public to follow them in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season.

In the 10-point guideline, the public have been urged to reduce travel during the festive season.

The public have also been urged to ensure only one member of the family goes shopping and not all.

The Director General of Health has advised that item be purchased from the nearest available store.

