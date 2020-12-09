Experts ordered to conduct postmortem on inmates killed in riot

An expert committee has been ordered to conduct postmortem examinations on the eleven (11) prisoners who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot on 29 November.

The Wattala Magistrate’s Court further ordered the committee to report facts to the court following the completion of the postmortem.

A 05- member expert committee consisting of Judicial Medical officers has been tasked with conducting the postmortem examinations into the deaths of the inmates.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that seven (07) out of the 11 dead inmates have been identified.

The bodies of the dead inmates have been placed at the mortuary of the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said a total of 165 statements have been recorded by the Criminal Investigations Department team appointed to probe the Mahara Prison riot.

He said statements have been recorded from inmates, prison guards, doctors and male nurses who were present at the Mahara Prison at the time of the riot. (Colombo Gazette)