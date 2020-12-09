Body of missing monk recovered from Rathgama Lagoon

The body of a monk reported missing from the Rathgama area has been recovered from the Rathgama Lagoon.

The Police said the monk from Holland was involved in spiritual activities at a monastery in the Katudampe Polgasduwa area.

A complaint was filed with the Rathgama Police claiming that the 59-year-old Dutch national was reportedly missing from last afternoon (08).

The Police said the body of the monk was recovered from the Rathgama Lagoon yesterday, following which the Galle magistrate had conducted the magisterial inquiry into the death.

The body of the monk is to be transferred to the Karapitiya hospital in Galle today. (Colombo Gazette)