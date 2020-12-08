“It’s clear this must now continue politically. Whilst we do not consider this process to be closed, things are looking very tricky and there’s every chance we are not going to get there.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost have been locked in intensive talks for the past week, as the deadline for a deal looms.

The two negotiators will meet on Tuesday to draw up a list of the outstanding differences between the two sides, ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said it remained unclear when the PM would go, although Wednesday or Friday appeared the “most likely” dates.