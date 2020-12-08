Schools in Galle to remain closed

All schools in the Galle Educational Division will remain closed until Friday (11), the Education Department of the Southern Province announced.

A decision was taken on Sunday (06) to close all schools in the Galle Educational Zone for three days from yesterday (07).

Governor of the Southern Province Willie Gamage issued instructions to close the schools as a precautionary measure due to an increase in coronavirus patients.

All schools, excluding those in the Western Province and those under lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, resumed academic activities for the remainder of the year on 23rd November.

However, some schools in the Kandy, Ampara, Dambulla, and Galle districts were forced to close and delay the resumption of academic activities.

The coronavirus forced the closure of 45 schools in Kandy from 25 November.

The following day (26), Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath announced that all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district will be closed until further notice due to a hike in Covid patients in Kalmunai.

It was thereafter announced that all schools in the Dambulla Education Zone will be closed for one week from 29 November after three coronavirus patients were detected from the Dambulla Economic Centre recently. (Colombo Gazette)