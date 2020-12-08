Report on political victimisation handed over

The report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe incidents of political victimisation was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the commission in January 2020 to probe incidents of political victimisation.

The PCoI was tasked to look into political victimisation which occurred between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

Maithripala Sirisena was President and Ranil Wickremesinghe Prime Minister between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

The PCoI has recorded statements from several politicians, including Sirisena and Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)