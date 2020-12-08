Parliament to convene from 05th January in 2021

Parliament will convene from 05th January in the year 2021.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Committee on Parliamentary Business, decided today (08) to commence Parliament sittings for the new year from 05th January 2021.

It was decided to conduct a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business prior to 05th January to take a decision on the business to be debated. The meeting was chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.

The Committee on Parliament Business also decided to increase the number of members of the Committee on Finance from 18 to 21. Accordingly, one member will be added from the ruling party and two members will be added from the opposition.

Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan, Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Ministers Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Prasanna Ranatunga, MPs Mahinda Samarasinghe, Gayantha Karunatilleka, Anura Dissanayaka, Dilan Perera, Mano Ganesan, M. A. Sumanthiran were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)