Over 190 coronavirus patients detected in Borella

Over 190 coronavirus patients were detected from Borella in Colombo within the last 24 hours ending at 06.00 a.m today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said among the 371 patients detected in the Colombo district yesterday, 192 patients were detected from Borella.

Four other areas in the Colombo district also reported a high number of patients yesterday.

The NOCPC said 32 patients were detected from Slave Island, 31 from Dematagoda, 27 from Awissawella, and 22 from Wellawatte in the Colombo district.

The Centre further said the Gampaha district reported the second highest number of coronavirus patients yesterday.

A total of 102 patients were detected from the Gampaha district, with 49 from Mahara, 10 from Gampaha, eight from Kelaniya, and six each from Mirigama, Nittambuwa and Pamunugama.

The NOCPC said Covid patients were also detected from 11 other districts yesterday.

From among the other 11 districts yesterday, 64 patients were detected from Kalutara, 25 from Kandy, 12 from Galle, five from Puttalam, 22 from Nuwara-Eliya, 51 from Ampara, two from Anuradhapura, 46 from Hambantota, and one each from Kurunegala, Matale and Batticaloa.

The NOCPC said 703 patients were detected within the last 24 hours ending at 06.00 a.m. today.

The total number of Covid patients in Sri Lanka stands at 28,580 as of this morning.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said 7,634 patients are under medical care, while 20,804 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The total death toll due to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka stands at 142 as of today, with 13 deaths being reported during the initial outbreak in March, and 129 deaths being reported since the second outbreak in October. (Colombo Gazette)