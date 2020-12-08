Mövenpick Hotel Colombo welcomes the season with “Christmas Tree lighting with colleagues”

The first Swiss hospitality chain in the city marked the beginning of the Christmas season with their tree lighting ceremony held on Friday the 4th of December.

Passionate about “making moments”, the Mövenpick Hotel conducted an intimate Christmas tree lighting ceremony with just their employees, along with some joining via “Zoom” to be a part of this occasion.

The ceremony was accompanied by carols sung by the colleagues themselves followed by the lighting of the “Upcycled Christmas Tree” by George Koumendakos, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Colombo.