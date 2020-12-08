Korea extends support to Sri Lanka to deal with pandemic

Korea today extended its fullest support to the Government of Sri Lanka especially in coordinating the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republic of Korea today donated COVID-19 test kits to Sri Lanka to mark the 43rd Anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Sri Lanka, the Korean Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

The event was held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo and was attended by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Santhush Woonjin JEONG.

Delivering the welcoming remarks, Rohana Ambagolla Director General of East Asia, stated that the donation of PCR test kits reflects the unwavering commitment of the Republic of Korea to take our bilateral relations to new heights.

He emphasised that Korea is a key partner to Sri Lanka especially in the economic sphere and recognised the immense contribution of Ambassador Santhush Woonjin JEONG for the betterment of the communities in Sri Lanka.

Korea donated COVID-19 Diagnostic Kits amounting to a sum of USD 300,000 to contain and control COVID-19. Korea deployed the test kits as a gesture of diplomatic goodwill to deter the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunewardena reflected on the bedrock of cultural and traditional links upon which the two countries have developed a deep mutual understanding, trust and cordial friendship.

He stated that Korea is one of the leading economic partners of Sri Lanka and KOICA has immensely contributed in the socioeconomic development in key sectors of Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister thanked Korea for donating PCR test kits to Sri Lanka to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This gesture of goodwill will be undoubtedly remembered and valued by the people of Sri Lanka. Korea and Sri Lanka have shared deep rooted and friendly relations over the decades, and I hope that Korea will walk with us closely in this challenging but rewarding journey of nation-building in Sri Lanka,” he said.

The Minister also commended Korea’s efficient mechanism to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka, Santhush Woonjin JEONG stated that since his arrival in Sri Lanka last July, many aspects of the country have brought him happiness.

He expressed his satisfaction in the excellent diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He noted that a new era has dawned upon Sri Lanka and South Korea can assist Sri Lanka to revitalise its economy and realise the vision of vistas of prosperity and splendour.

The Ambassador assured to extend the fullest support to the government of Sri Lanka especially in coordinating the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and assist in issues related to economic recovery.

He mentioned that the unwavering cooperation in these tough times is symbolic of the true friendship between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)