Infant dies at Lady Ridgeway after contracting coronavirus

An infant at Lady Ridgeway Hospital has died after contracting the coronavirus.

The 20-day-old child was being treated at the hospital but he died today, hospital authorities said.

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka stood at 142 as of this morning.

Over 190 coronavirus patients were detected from Borella in Colombo within the last 24 hours ending at 06.00 a.m today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said among the 371 patients detected in the Colombo district yesterday, 192 patients were detected from Borella.

Four other areas in the Colombo district also reported a high number of patients yesterday.

The NOCPC said 32 patients were detected from Slave Island, 31 from Dematagoda, 27 from Awissawella, and 22 from Wellawatte in the Colombo district.

The Centre further said the Gampaha district reported the second highest number of coronavirus patients yesterday.

A total of 102 patients were detected from the Gampaha district, with 49 from Mahara, 10 from Gampaha, eight from Kelaniya, and six each from Mirigama, Nittambuwa and Pamunugama.

The NOCPC said Covid patients were also detected from 11 other districts yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)