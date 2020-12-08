“Home for Christmas” – Gourmet by Mövenpick introduces their Seasonal items

Christmas is the perfect time to reconnect with your loved ones and is the season of joy and holiday greetings. With the prevailing situation in mind, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo introduces all their Christmas goodies on Gourmet by Mövenpick. The Hotel’s, delivery platform, offering Christmas cakes, goodies, festive DIY Hampers and Christmas family meals, all delivered safely to your doorstep.

The hotel has put together a first of its kind, your very own Mövenpick festive hamper, where guests are free to select the items by creating their own hamper. This includes some delicious items from the Santa shop offering a range of Christmas cakes, cookies and desserts, a variety of grocery items from nuts to olives, jams, pastas and teas as well as a selection of gifts to choose from! Customers can now curate their festive hampers to suit any budget and have this delivered even to their loved ones with a special message.

The tradition of Festive items in the Lobby Lounge continues, and Gourmet by Mövenpick brings this to your doorstep with a delightful Christmas cake, Yule Log, Fruit cake, Christmas ribbon cake, mini mince pies, Breudher and some of your favourite sweets all just a click away.

Not in the mood to step out of your cosy home? Don’t feel like cooking for your whole family? Gourmet by Mövenpick is also delivering a cracking Christmas meal prepared by our talented Executive Chef and his culinary army. Choose from Roast whole Turkey, Stuffed Christmas Turkey Roll, Roast Crispy Magret Duck, Stuffed baked Australian Lamb leg, Roast whole Chicken or baked stuffed Pork Roll, all inclusive of roasted vegetables, herb roasted potatoes, gravies and sauces. Interested in just a quiet dinner at home with friends? Gourmet by Mövenpick has this customised with a 3-course festive set menu featuring a range of appetisers, mains and christmas desserts.

One of the most elegant ways to celebrate Christmas is to sit down for tea and mouthwatering desserts. Gourmet by Mövenpick brings you a delightful Festive High tea all the way to your home that serves Christmas-themed decadent treats. Priced at Rs. 4,350/ nett per stand, serving two, savour festive smoked turkey croissants , the fluffiest scones and instagrammable treats from the comfort of your home.

For inquiries, call 0117 450 450 or simply visit www.gourmet.movenpickcolombo.com and take a look at the festive treats on offer.