Hilton Colombo beckons you to Come Home for Christmas to relish a month of cheer!

Christmas is when nostalgia flows over, and where else to relive them but at Colombo’s favourite Christmas destination – Hilton Colombo, where long-standing traditions come to life in new and exciting ways each year. Walk in and lose yourself in the undeniable holiday vibe as you let go and let your inner child out. From breath-taking décor and toe tapping holiday music to sumptuous high teas and endless feasts, it’s a mini Christmas village right here in the heart of Colombo.

Hilton Colombo’s Christmas calendar is full to bursting with a jam-packed schedule throughout the month of December. Bring the kids to say hello to Father Christmas and pose for a selfie together as he wanders around the lobby from the 20th to 24th from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, or from 11.00am to 2.30pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Christmas day. And while you’re at it, visit Café Kai with its life-sized Gingerbread façade for all your holiday goodies from mince pies, cookies and macarons to Christmas pudding and more, including festive hampers that make the perfect gift. Take a break from cooking and let our chefs lay your home table with Turkey, Rotisserie Chicken, Derby Chicken, Leg of Ham, Australian Lamb, Beef Prime Rib Roast and traditional sides.

You will notice a Christmas spring in your step with all the amazing artists lined up to serenade you! Make a date with Violin-Flute duo Lydia and Tilanka at the lobby every night at 7.15pm till 8pm from 10th –25th. Catch Colombo’s best choirs from 8.00pm – 8.45pm at L.A.B. with the Old Joes Choir on the 20th and 21st, Voiced Out making an appearance on the 22nd and 23rd and Choro Calibre spreading joy on the 24th and 25th.

Meet up with friends for Festive High Tea at L.A.B. every afternoon from 20th to 31st to enjoy lazy chats while munching handcrafted Christmas nibbles on tiered platters and sipping a cuppa at just Rs. 3988 for two. And come dusk, L.A.B. is the place to be – sip or swig our vibrant cocktails and mocktails while ‘drinking’ in the nightly live entertainment by FLAME, ROCK THIS COUNTRY and MIRACLE from 8pm onwards.

Pay homage to the glory of Christmas; feasting at Colombo’s most buzzing restaurant, Graze Kitchen where the culinary team of Hilton Colombo has recreated the gastronomic equivalent of Santa’s workshop.

From succulent roasts with traditional trimmings to holiday desserts from around the world, it’s a feast for all senses! Celebrate Christmas Eve with friends and family from 7pm till midnight at Rs. 8888 per person, and countdown to Christmas one mouth-watering bite at a time. On Christmas day, sit down to a traditional Yule lunch from noon till 3pm at Rs 6888 per person, and keep your eyes open for Santa Claus! Graze Kitchen will then lay out an indulgent Christmas Day Dinner from 7pm – 11pm at Rs.7888 per person.

If you’re a curry bunny, the Curry & Seafood Buffet at Curry Leaf is for you – dig into savoury Christmas turkey, fresh seafood delicacies and decadent desserts on the 24th and 25th from 7pm till midnight at Rs. 3988 per person, and nod along to the Calypso beat of our resident band.

The latest hangout at Hilton Colombo, the newly launched SunsetBlu will be donned in Christmas cheer, and those looking for merriment with a breezy vibe, look no further! Celebrate Christmas Eve with live entertainment from 7pm – 2am and let our mixologist Ash whip up some sensuous cocktails for you. SunsetBlu will also serve a la carte Christmas fare to the sounds of great music for Christmas Day Lunch from noon to 2.30pm and Dinner from 7pm to 11pm. And when you think Christmas celebrations are over, it’s time to dress up for the new year! SunsetBlu will host the Hilton Colombo New Year’s Eve Party at the Poolside with Deejays Kapila, Naushad, Hiranya and Sushan spinning all-time hits to dance away the remaining hours of 2020! Enjoy a gala international dinner buffet from 9pm onwards finishing with breakfast at Rs. 9888 per person; kids under 5 come in free and those from 6-12 years of age enjoy 50% off. This corkage free evening is going to be one with pumping music, flowing liquid and extravagant vibes, where you will welcome 2021 with fireworks and merriment!

L.A.B. will toast to the New Year with some fabulous cocktails, mocktails, deejay and live music by MIRACLE and a la carte menu, from 7pm onwards at a minimum charge of Rs. 7500 per head. Over at Graze Kitchen, New Year’s Eve will unveil an assortment of flavours with seafood, soups, grilled meats, carveries, desserts and festive favourites from 7pm till midnight at Rs.8888 per person. You can also celebrate the end of the year with family and friends at Curry Leaf tucking into home cooked local fare from 7pm till midnight at Rs. 3988 per person.

Lost for gift ideas? Fill those stockings with Hilton Colombo vouchers for Afternoon Tea, Dinner at Graze Kitchen, an Overnight stay for Two or keep them open for your loved ones to pick their treat.

Kick things up a notch: come stay over and let the warm hospitality of Hilton Colombo envelop you in five star service, culinary delights and festive entertainment while you live the best Christmas experience in town. Enjoy one of three residential packages which includes Christmas Eve Dinner at Rs 24,388 per person or Christmas Day Lunch at Rs 22,388 per person or Christmas Day Dinner at Rs 23,388 per person with F&B credits to the value of Rs 14,000 for a double and a Christmas gift from Santa too!

Plan your month with Hilton Colombo because it’s going to be a buzzing one – visit the Special Events Desk at the Lobby from 10-31 December or call +94 2492492 to book early to avoid disappointment as reservations are limited.

It’s been a Grinch of a year, and this December you deserve everything nice and a little bit more! So come over to Hilton Colombo; come home for Christmas.

For more details visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com