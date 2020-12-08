Complete care for your complete peace of mind

Cathay Pacific is providing free COVID-19 insurance to all passengers so they can travel knowing they’re covered.

Cathay Pacific is helping customers travel with confidence by collaborating with AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited to provide free COVID-19 coverage to all passengers whenever they fly with us.

Customers who fly with Cathay Pacific from today to 28 February 2021 will be covered for medical expenses related to a COVID-19 diagnosis incurred whilst overseas. Our free COVID-19 insurance is automatically applied – all customers have to do is book their flight.

Coverage includes:

Medical and hospitalization

We will cover customers’ COVID-19 PCR tests and hospitalisation, if it becomes necessary. Coverage for medical expenses related to COVID-19 extends to up to US$200,000.

Quarantine costs

Customers will receive an allowance of US$100 per day per passenger for up to 14 days due to COVID-19 to help them during periods of unforeseen and mandatory quarantine.

Evacuation and repatriation

Cathay Pacific will ensure that affected customers, as well as their travel companions and any children they may be travelling with, get home.

24/7 emergency hotline

We are here to provide assistance, no matter the time. Customers can call AXA’s 24/7 Emergency Assistance hotline on +852 2863 5785, or send a WhatsApp message to +852 2863 5784.

Customers are covered for a period of 30 days starting from the date of their departure, or until they return to their home, whichever is earliest.

Safety is always our number one priority. To ensure our customers take off with peace of mind, we introduced Cathay Care, our enhanced measures across every stage of the journey from check-in to the cabin. These measures include:

Temperature checks

Contactless check-in and boarding

Antimicrobial coating on check-in counters, kiosks and other common areas

Mandatory wearing of face coverings by passengers and crew throughout the flight

Enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of all surfaces

HEPA air filters that remove 99.999% of airborne contaminants

For more details about Cathay Pacific’s free COVID-19 insurance, please visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_HK/flying-with-us/cathaycare/free-covid-19-insurance.html