Cabinet briefed on moves to open borders for tourists under travel bubble

Cabinet has been briefed on moves to open Sri Lanka’s borders for tourists under a travel bubble.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga had told the Cabinet that discussions held on resuming tourism in Sri Lanka have been successful, the Tourism Ministry said today.

Accordingly he said that a date on when Sri Lanka will open its borders for foreign tourists will be announced soon.

He said that the health authorities have advised that Sri Lanka allow foreign tourists into the country by implementing a travel bubble where they visit only selected destinations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has told the Cabinet that he also had talks with the health authorities and that a travel bubble was the way forward.

Ranatunga said that a joint committee is expected to finalise the guidelines to be followed when the country reopens for foreign tourists.

He said that the joint committee will discuss its proposals with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the task force on the prevention of the coronavirus.

At least one hotel will be turned into a quarantine center in each city open for tourists to be prepared to face any eventuality.

All tourists arriving in Sri Lanka will need to undergo PCR tests on arrival and seven days after arriving in the island as well.

It will be mandatory that all international visitors have evidence of a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

All tourists will be required to stay a minimum of 14 days in the country.

The Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) will be reopen in a phased-out manner, with no more than 300 arrivals per day in total as first phase.

The Mattala International Airport (MRIA) will be exclusively used for repatriation flights with first preference being given to the repatriation of citizens back to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)