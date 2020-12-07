Pregnant woman injured in Panadura accident suffers miscarriage

A pregnant woman who was hit by a motorcyclist in the Egoda Uyana area on the Panadura- Moratuwa Road on Friday night (04) has suffered a miscarriage.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the woman is currently in a critical condition at the Colombo National Hospital.

The pregnant woman and her two children were reportedly hit by a motorcyclist engaged in a night race in the area.

The two children, aged seven and one, had succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. The 20-year-old rider of the motorcycle has been arrested and remanded.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that following the accident and considering the danger posed to the general public’s life, a decision has been taken to conduct special operations to prevent races promoting undisciplined driving and violation of road rules, while those engaged in such races will be arrested and charged.

The Police Spokesman said the Traffic Police will conduct special operations to crackdown on motorcycle and car races violating road regulations held in several parts of the country.

Investigations have revealed that a subculture has been created where several youngsters are engaging in car and motorcycle races in the night violating road rules.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Mirihana Police had foiled a motorcycle race planned to be held near the Kimbulawala junction last night based on a tip off.

The Police had taken into custody 24 motorcycles and arrested the riders, while charges are to be filed against them on the violation of road regulations.

He said the Traffic Police have been instructed to conduct special operations in the Colombo and Gampaha districts, and suburbs to apprehend drivers and motorcyclists engaged in such races. (Colombo Gazette)