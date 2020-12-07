Officers investigating origin of Brandix cluster infected

Officers investigating the origin of the Brandix coronavirus cluster have been infected.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera told Parliament today that initially 70 officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) were infected.

Later the investigation was taken over by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Weerasekera said that 20 CID officers have now been infected.

The Minister also said that 100 statements have been recorded in connection to the Brandix coronavirus cluster.

However, he said the main source of the Brandix coronavirus cluster has not yet been determined.

Weerasekera claimed that investigators had also found that some employees of the factory had taken aspirin and worked when they had fever before the virus spread, in order to get paid overtime.

He also said that there are eight foreigners working at Brandix and seven of them had not left the country in 2020.

One employee had visited the UK and on his return a PCR test was conducted and he was placed in quarantine.

Weerasekera said that 341 Sri Lankan Brandix employees had returned to the country from India and ten of then were infected.

However, he insisted that the Sri Lankans had not visited the Brandix factory on their return to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)