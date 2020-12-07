INTERPOL assistance to be sought to arrest wanted suspect in Dubai

The chief suspect involved in smuggling in the nearly 200kg of narcotics that was seized in Marawila is based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Police said.

Excise Department officials had seized 100kg of heroin and 100 kg of ‘ICE’ in Thoduwawa, Marawila yesterday (06). The haul of narcotics was reported to have been smuggled from Dubai to Sri Lanka via sea.

Four suspects were arrested for transporting the narcotics, while a car, van, and a truck were also seized during a special operation conducted by Excise officials.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that investigations have revealed that the mastermind behind the smuggling was based in Dubai.

The Police will seek the assistance of the Sri Lanka Missions in the UAE and the INTERPOL to apprehend the chief suspect.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said nearly 72,000 suspects have been arrested for the possession of drugs over the last one year, from November 2019 to date.

A total of 18,000kg of narcotics have been seized during this period, with 36,344 suspects being arrested for the possession of 1843kg of heroin, he said.

Nearly 1640 suspects have been arrested for the possession of 878kg of synthetic drugs, including ice, while 15,000kg of cannabis were also seized during this one year.

The Police spokesman further said that special operations by the Police, Special Task Force (STF), Excise officials, Navy, Immigration and Emigration Department, Customs Department, and Coast Guard will continue to be conducted to eradicate the drug menace in the country. (Colombo Gazette)