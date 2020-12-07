India investigates mystery illness which put over 200 in hospital

Officials in India are investigating the cause of an unidentified illness which led to more than 200 people being admitted to hospital over the weekend.

The patients, from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, had a wide range of symptoms from nausea to fits and falling unconscious, doctors said.

A number of beds at Eluru Government Hospital have been freed up in case they are needed.

The illness comes as India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Local media said the patients had taken coronavirus tests, all of which were negative.