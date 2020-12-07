Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 142

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 142 today.

The Government Information Department said that two more deaths were reported today.

According to the Government Information Department, both victims are from Colombo.

One victim is a 62-year old resident of Colombo. The Government Information Department said that exact details of his residence was still not known.

He was transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base hospital. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base hospital.

The second victim is a 77-year-old resident of Colombo 13. He was also transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base hospital. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base hospital. (Colombo Gazette)