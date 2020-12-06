Schools in Galle to close as coronavirus spreads

A decision has been taken to close all schools in the Galle Educational Zone from tomorrow.

The Education Department of the Southern Province said that schools in Galle will close for three days from tomorrow.

Governor of the Southern Province Willie Gamage has issued instructions to close the schools as a precautionary measure.

All schools, excluding those in the Western Province and those under lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, resumed academic activities for the remainder of the year on 23rd November.

A decision had been taken to reopen schools and conduct academic activities only for students from Grades 06-13. (Colombo Gazette)