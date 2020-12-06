Parts of Slave Island, Cinnamon Gardens and Wellawatta to be isolated

Three areas in Colombo will be isolated from tomorrow (Monday) until further notice after coronavirus patients were detected in those areas.

The Government Information Department said that the Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Division in Slave Island, 60-Watta in the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division and Kokila Road in the Wellawatta Police Division will be isolated from tomorrow.

The Government Information Department said that these areas will be isolated from 5am tomorrow (Monday).

Meanwhile, the isolation status will also continue in the Modara Police Division, Kotahena Police Division, Grandpass Police Division, Wolfendhal Street Police Division, Dam Street Police Division, Keselwatta Police Division, Maligawatta Police Division, Dematagoda Police DIvision, Maradana Police Division, Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division in the Slave Island Police Division, Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division in the Borella Police Division, Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division and Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme in the Wellampitiya Police Division and Randiya Uyana Housing Scheme and the South of Ferguson Road in the Mattakkuliya Police Division. (Colombo Gazette)