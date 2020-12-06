New Police station established in Hambantota Port

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) has built a new police station with the capacity to house over 40 police personnel within the port premises.

The new fully equipped station would replace the small police post that functioned previously in the port; allowing officers at the new facility to widen their reach in policing, especially when port activities are on the rise.

Captain Ravi Jayawickreme, CEO of Hambantota International Port Services (HIPS) says harbour engineers handled the construction of the new building, while HIPS provided funding.

“It is a 2050 square meter building complete with lock-ups, offices, barracks, OIC quarters, etc. to help the police force to expand their operations within the port. By Sri Lankan law it is a must for all ports to have a police presence within the harbour, which is why we had a minor post already in place. But we saw the need for an upgrade so officers can do their job with ease. Now we have a fully fledged harbor police station in place, which is mutually beneficial for the port and the police force.”

The new station had a soft opening recently, with Senior DIG of Police for the Southern Province Rohan J. Silva gracing the occasion. Capt. Ravi Jayawickreme and Ray Ren, CEO of HIPG, were also present. A full contingent of police presence are expected at the premises soon, and supervision of the port, which is currently under the Hambantota Police, will transfer to the new station.

CEO of HIPG, Ray Ren, said that they will support this expansion with all infrastructure facilities as it was important for Sri Lanka law enforcement personnel to be fully operational within the harbour premises. “As much as the maritime security given by the Sri Lanka Navy is important, it is also necessary for the Sri Lanka Police to have a larger presence within the harbour premises. This will definitely help civil security and maintenance of law & order.” (Colombo Gazette)