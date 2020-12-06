Kandy records a steady rise in coronavirus patients

Kandy has recorded a steady rise in coronavirus patients with most patients being inmates at the Bogambara prison.

According to the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19, a total of 170 coronavirus patients were detected in Kandy over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

This included 147 inmates at the Bogambara Prison.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 said that between Friday morning and Saturday morning there were 91 patients detected in Kandy.

A total of 669 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them 204 patients were detected in the Colombo District. (Colombo Gazette)