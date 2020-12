A decision has been taken to close all schools in the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Districts as heavy rain continued to lash the area.

Northern Province Governor Mrs. PSM Charles had talks with the education authorities in Jaffna today.

At the discussion it was decided to close all schools in Jaffna and Kilinochchi tomorrow (Monday).

Schools in the North had already been closed last Thursday and Friday as a result of the cyclone. (Colombo Gazette)

