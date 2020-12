Isolation status to be lifted in parts of Colombo and Gampaha

The isolation status will be lifted in parts of the Colombo and Gampaha Districts tomorrow (Monday), the Government Information Department said today.

The Government said that the isolation status will be lifted from 5.00 am tomorrow (07) in the Bloemendal Police Division and Wijayapura Grama Niladhari Division in the Wellampitiya Police Division.

The isolation status will also be lifted in parts of the Wattala Police Division, Peliyagoda Police Division and Kelaniya Police Division.

The Government said that the isolation status will continue in the Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division, Hekiththa Grama Niladhari Division, Kurunduhena Grama Niladhari Division, Evariwatta Grama Niladhari Division and Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division in the Wattala Police Division.

The isolation status will also continue in the Peliyagodawatta Grama Niladhari Division, Peliyagoda Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division, Meegahawatta Grama Niladhari Division, Pattiya– North Grama Niladhari Division, Kiribathgoda Police Division and Welegoda North Grama Niladhari Division in the Peliyagoda Police Division until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)