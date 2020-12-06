Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 140

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 140 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that three more deaths were reported today.

Of the four deaths, one was a 98-year-old man from Kotte.

He was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The second victim is an 80-year-old man from Kahathuduwa. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The third victim is a 71-year-old man from Maggona. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)