Committee approves Anil Jasinghe’s appointment as Environment Secretary

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Dr. Anil Jasinghe as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment.

Four Ministry Secretaries and an Ambassador were approved by the Committee on High Posts, the Parliament Secretariat said today.

Dr. Priyat Bandu Wickrama was approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Water Supply, Professor Kapila Perera was approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education and M.M.P.K Mayadunne was approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice.

The Committee also approved the appointment of M. Mohamed as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar.

The Committee on High Posts headed by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena met with the participation of Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Dinesh Gunawardena, Bandula Gunawardena, Douglas Devananda, Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Sudarshani Fernandopulle and MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and John Seneviratne. (Colombo Gazette)