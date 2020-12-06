AG’s advice sought on disposal of remains of Mahara Prison riot inmates

The advice of the Attorney General (AG) has been sought on the disposal of the remains of the inmates killed during the Mahara Prison riot.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the court had informed the Police to obtain the advice of the AG on the matter.

The Police has been instructed to present a report to court through the AG.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the bodies of six of the 11 inmates killed in the Mahara prison riot have been identified by their relatives so far.

Initially two bodies were identified and another four were later identified.

PCR tests conducted on the 11 inmates killed in the riot found that eight of them were infected with the coronavirus.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is conducting investigations into the riot.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the investigations team had been increased from 12 to 20 and now to 25 officers.

He said that investigators are still attempting to identify the main reason which led to the prison riot.

The CID has also sought the assistance of medical experts to investigate the pills consumed by some inmates of the Mahara Prison prior to the deadly riot.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that there is speculation that some inmates had consumed a type of pill before the riot. (Colombo Gazette)