Two children killed, pregnant woman critical after Egoda Uyana accident

Two children have been killed and a pregnant woman is in critical condition following an accident in Egoda Uyana.

The Police said the accident occurred last night when the woman and two children were crossing the road.

The pregnant woman and the two children were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing along the New Galle Road when the accident took place.

A motorcycle had crashed into them killing a 7-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl.

Their pregnant mother sustained critical injuries in the accident and was admitted to hospital.

The motorcycle rider was arrested following the accident. (Colombo Gazette)