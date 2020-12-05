Over 340 Covid patients detected in Colombo, 91 in Kandy

Over 340 coronavirus patients have been detected in Colombo over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 342 coronavirus patients were detected in Colombo during this period.

The patients detected in Colombo included 82 patients in Grandpass, 73 in Welikada, 59 people in Dematagoda, 38 in Maradana and 19 in Wellawatte.

Overall 521 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka yesterday (Friday).

Of them, 342 patients were detected in the Colombo District, 91 in Kandy and 44 in Kalutara.

Since January this year 26,558 coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka.

Of them 19,437 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

As of today there are 6991 coronavirus patients in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)