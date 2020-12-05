Namal insists no political interference in sports

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa today insisted that there was no political interference in sports under the current administration.

Speaking in Parliament today, Namal Rajapaksa said that the Government will only get involved to ensure transparency in the finances of sports bodies.

However, he said that sports bodies, including the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, will operate without political interference.

“I believe we should not interfere in the work of sports bodies,” he said.

The Minister said this in response to a question raised by the opposition in Parliament today.

Rajapaksa said that there was political influence in the Sri Lanka Cricket Board when interim cricket boards were appointed.

The Minister said that he is opposed to appointing interim cricket boards.

Rajapaksa also said that a new Sports Law is required and the process to draft a new Sports Law is currently underway.

He also said that the Sports Ministry did not fund the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020.

The Minister said that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 is funded by sponsors and organised by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. (Colombo Gazette)