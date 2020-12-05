Government and opposition clash on Easter Sunday probe

The Government and opposition clashed in Parliament today on the investigations over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The opposition claimed that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith was not satisfied with the progress of the investigations.

However, the Government said that the opposition had no right to speak about the Cardinal as former Minister Harin Fernando had made allegations against the Cardinal.

Fernando responded saying he had cleared the issue with Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and had also made a full statement to the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa insisted that the Government will not protect anyone accused of being responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said that the authorities will ensure legal action is taken against those responsible even if they are part of the Government.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera said that a number of suspects have already been arrested over the attacks.

He however said that sensitive information pertaining to the ongoing investigations will not be revealed to Parliament.

Over 300 people were killed in the April 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)